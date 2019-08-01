Matthew Keith Sabo, age 41, of Fairmont City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Matthew was born on March 11, 1978 in Granite City, IL.

Matthew enjoyed skateboarding, fishing and flying remote control airplanes. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Matthew loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Mathilda York; and by a cousin, Brandon Caple.Matthew is survived by his loving daughter, Cara Madison Sabo of Edwardsville, IL; dear mother, Debbie South of Edwardsville, IL; dear father and step-mother, Stephan and Becky Sabo of Edwardsville, IL; brothers, Jason Sabo of Kirkwood, MO and Jordan Sabo of Texas; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Betty Caple of Fairmont City, IL; uncles and aunts, Jimmy Caple of Granite City, IL, Les and Christa Sabo of St. Peters, MO, Vera and Bud Hudson of Atlanta, GA and Maggie and Richard Rohr of Belleville, IL; special cousin, Jamie Caple of Granite City, IL; many other cousins, extended family and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL.

In celebration of his life, memorial services will follow at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral chapel.Memorial donations may be given to Cara’s Education Fund.

Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.