Matthew Ray Garvin

Matthew Ray Garvin, 55, of Shiloh, passed away as the result of a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, surrounded by family.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 3, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.