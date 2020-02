Maureen M. Lesicko

Maureen M. Lesicko, 87, of Godfrey, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:15 a.m. Monday, February 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, will officiate. Graveside services will be at noon Monday, February 24, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.