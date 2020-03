Maurita Franklin, 95, passed away March 10, 2020, at Greystone Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Pastor James Lampley Officiating. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.