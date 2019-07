Max Paul Clinard

Max Paul Clinard, 86, of Granite City, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until funeral service at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Calvary Baptist Church, 3000 Washington Ave. in Granite City, with Chaplain Jim Donahue officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.