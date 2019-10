Maynard “Chris” Johnson

Maynard “Chris” Johnson, 86, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services will be at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.