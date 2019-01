Maynard Neal Webb

Maynard Neal Webb, 61, of Alton, died at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 31, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Charlie Schwaab will officiate.