McLain Robert Watters, infant son of Jeremy J. and Katelin L. (Dunker) Watters of Bethalto, was born on Monday, April 1, 2019, and went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation and service were Friday, April 5, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Mark Hofferber officiated. Burial followed at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.