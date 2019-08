Megan Marie Dallas, 31, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.