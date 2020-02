Melba “June” Sims, 88, of South Roxana, died at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her son’s home in O’Fallon, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at the funeral home. Rev. Ron Johnson will officiate. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.