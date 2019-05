Melba C. Laetsch, 105, of Tucson, Ariz., died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Thomas Gray House in Tucson.

Private graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Saint Peter’s Cemetery in St. Louis, with Rev. Scott Busacker, pastor of Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, officiating. Interment will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery in St. Louis.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.