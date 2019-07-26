Melba J. (Lee) Schmitt

Melba J. (Lee) Schmitt, 91, of Alton, went to be with the Lord at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, with Pastor Jerry MeCaskey officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded and private inurnment will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.