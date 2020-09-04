Melissa Jane Herring, 57, died at 9:04 p.m. Sunday, August 31, 2020, at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no public services are scheduled at this time.
