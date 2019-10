Melissa Kay Merrill, 31, of, Madison, IL, passed away Oct. 3, 2019 in Pontoon Beach, IL.

She was born July 2, 1988 in Granite City, IL to the late Andrew & Elizabeth (Stevenson) Wiley.

Melissa is survived by 2 children; 2 sisters: Cheryl Wiley of Granite City and Stacy Hamilton of Madison; and a brother: David Wiley of Belleville, IL.

Services are private.

