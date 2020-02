Melody J. Garrett

Melody J. Garrett, 49, of Brighton, died at 9:46 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.