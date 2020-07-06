Melvin “Mick” Leroy Barach

Melvin “Mick” Leroy Barach, 86, of Bethalto, passed away on July 4, 2020, having lived a full and complete life.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf in Bethalto. The family would like to request masks to be worn. A private funeral service will be held at the funeral home the next day, with Rev. Veron Acklin officiating. Burial will take place at Rose lawn Memory Gardens.