Melvin F. Niemeyer

Melvin F. Niemeyer of Treloar, Mo., passed away on July 16, 2020, at the age of 81.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47 in Warrenton, Mo.