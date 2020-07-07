Melvin Jerry Ryan

Melvin Jerry Ryan, 85, of Granite City, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born on July 20, 1934, in Granite City.

Melvin married Lillian Hickey on April 19, 1958, in Granite City. She preceded him in death in 2008.

The loving father and grandfather retired from J.A. Weavers in St. Louis after 27 years of service. He enjoyed bowling and was on the senior league at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville. Jerry also enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and NASCAR.

Survivors include four sons, Jerry Ryan of Granite City, John Ryan of Granite City, David (Juanita)Ryan of Granite City, and Ace Walker of Chicago; five grandchildren, David Jr. (Tara) Ryan, Brittany (Josh) Lievens, Johnathan Ryan, Heather (Charles) Thompson and Christopher Elmore and several great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, Melvin was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Ryan; two sons, Michael Ryan and Billy Ryan; a brother and two sisters.

Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services are private.

Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.