Melvin McCann

Melvin McCann, 82, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 7:08 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rosewood Heights Community Church. Private family visitation and funeral services will immediately follow. The family requests that masks be worn. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Fred Barker, Dr. Robert Feeler, and Pastor Ron Wenzel will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

