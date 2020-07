Melvin R. Meyer

Melvin R. Meyer, 80, of Godfrey, died at 3:32 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Private funeral services will be held at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Pastor Jay Hanscom will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery with full military honors.