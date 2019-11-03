Melvina Eileen Kuykendall

Melvina Eileen Kuykendall, 79, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City and O’Fallon, Ill., passed away at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Cambridge House in Maryville.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Saturday, November 9, at Unity Baptist Church, 2500 St. Clair Ave. in Granite City, with Rev. Jarad Corzin officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

