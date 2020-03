Memory Ann Vogt

Memory Ann Vogt, 73, of Godfrey, passed away on March 17, 2020, after battling multiple sclerosis for 45 years.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Gent Funeral Home, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21. Deacon Jay Wackerly will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.