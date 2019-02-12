Meredith F. “Chub” Wadsworth
Meredith F. “Chub” Wadsworth, 81, of East Alton, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
