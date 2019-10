Mervin Lea Lathrop, 84, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville.

The family will have a celebration of life service at Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City on Sunday, October 27. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. and the service will be at noon.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City is handling arrangements.