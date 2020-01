Michael “Mike” Collins

Michael “Mike” Collins, 81, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 7:42 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, at the funeral home. Pastor Ron Wenzel will officiate. Entombment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.