Michael “Mike” Huff

South Roxana:

Michael “Mike” Huff, 70, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 12:40pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 28, 1950, in Carrollton, Illinois, the son of the late Keith and Helen (Varble) Huff. He married the former Joyce Owens on July 29, 1972, in Meadowbrook, and she survives. Other survivors include a son and daughter in law: Jason and Tiffany Huff of Hartford, a daughter and son in law: Kasey and Josh Clouse of Wood River, four grandchildren: Kiersten Huff, Mya Eyers, Elizabeth Clouse, Amelia Clouse, a brother and sister in law: Randy and Andrea Huff of Brighton, his step – mother: Geraldine Huff of Bethalto, a step – brother and his wife: Rick and Bev Workman of East Alton, two step – sisters: Cindy Workman of East Alton, Brenda and Jeff Mangers of Arizona, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Mike was employed as a service technician at Sears for many years prior to his retirement. He was an active member at Crosspoint Church in Edwardsville. He loved the St. Louis Blues and spending time with his family.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, the family will hold a memorial visitation from 4pm until time of memorial services at 7pm on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Crosspoint Church in Edwardsville. Pastor Tony Rangel will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to Crosspoint Church.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.