Michael “Mike” S. Henkhaus II

Michael “Mike” S. Henkhaus II, 51, of Bethalto, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, suddenly at his residence of natural causes.

Due to COVID-19 distancing regulations, a drive-through memorial visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy; we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please also be sure to enter the parking lot off of Route 140 and follow the path we have marked. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.