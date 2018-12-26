Michael A. Dunnavant

Michael A. Dunnavant, 64, of Collinsville, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Michael was born February 14, 1954, in Granite City to Everett Leroy and Marie Isabell (Balentine) Dunnavant. He married Trudy Trindle; they later divorced. She preceded him in death on December 10, 2006.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Frank Polach; and two brothers, Ron and Harold Dunnavant.

Michael is survived by his three children, Jeremy Brown of Madison, Lisa Polach of Granite City, and Michael (Lorrie) Dunnavant of Collinsville; grandchildren, Ashley, Alex, Frank III, and Ryan; and his siblings, David, Larry, Dennis, Steve, Ruth, and Barb; and several close friends and coworkers.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a blast furnace engineer at Granite City Steel for many years, before his retirement in 2015. He loved carpentry, enjoyed fishing and was a jack-of-all-trades. He loved pets and opened his home to many cats, including his beloved Benny, Buffy, and Bubba. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation or to Partners for Pets.

Additional condolences may be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.

A visitation for Michael will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon. A funeral service will be held following the visitation, at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2018, at Jefferson-Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.