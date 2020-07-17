Michael Allen “Mick” Reagan Sr.

Michael Allen “Mick” Reagan Sr. passed away at 11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City at the age of 72.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A public funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City, with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.