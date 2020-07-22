Michael Allen Roberts

Michael Allen Roberts, 66, of Brighton, left his earthly body to be in the arms of Jesus at 2:28 p.m. July 21, 2020, at his home with his wife and children at his side after a 13-month courageous battle with ALS.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Crossroads Community Church in Brighton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25. Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery. Pastor Stan Hunt will be officiating.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.