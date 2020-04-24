Michael David Wolfe

Michael David Wolfe, 35, of Granite City, passed away at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020.

He was born December 13, 1984, in Granite City, a son of David S. and Janis F. (Warren) Wolfe. Michael proudly served his country with the United States Air Force. The Iraqi War veteran served in medical operations from December 6, 2005, until December 5, 2009. Following his discharge from the Air Force, he had worked at the John Cochran Medical Center in St. Louis for several years as a medic. He had a love for music throughout his life and enjoyed playing the guitar. He also enjoyed cooking and cherished his dog, Chewy.

In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by a sister, Trisha Bell of Granite City; nephews, Zachary (Cheyanne) and Dustin; niece, Mackenzie; great-nephew, Tyler Levi; sister and brother-in-law, Tracy and Mike Welling of Fairview Heights; nephews, Cohen, Liam and Miles; loving aunts and uncles, many special cousins, other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert Bell; grandparents, Lowell and Marguerite Warren and George and Juanita Wolfe; an uncle, Mike Warren; and a cousin, Jared Warren.

Michael deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date followed by burial with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Area Food Bank or to National Alliance on Mental Illness and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements: irwinchapel.com.