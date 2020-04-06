Michael E. Morrow
Michael E. Morrow, 56, of East Alton, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private burial will be at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
