Michael J. Goodnight

Michael J. Goodnight, 54, of East Alton passed away at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his residence.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19, at First United Methodist Church in East Alton.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.