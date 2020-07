Michael James Molloy Jr.

Michael James Molloy Jr., 55, of Alton, died on July 24, 2020, at his home unexpectedly.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be private. Facemasks are encouraged.