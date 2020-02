Michael Jay Clendenny, 59, passed away February 17, 2020, in his Mozier home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by a short gravesite service at Summit Grove Cemetery, Monday, February 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 316 St. Louis Ave. in Kampsville.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.