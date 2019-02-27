Michael Joseph Thomas

Michael Joseph Thomas, 66, of Granite City, passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born August 31, 1952, in St. Louis, a son of the late Ralph Eugene and Genieve Ruth (Fann) Thomas Sr. He married Marilyn Kaye (Mundy) Thomas on December 30, 1970, in Granite City and she survives. He had worked with Big Rivers Zinc in Sauget with 30 years in mechanical maintenance. He retired in 2018 from Spectrum Brands in St. Louis after 10 years of dedicated service. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was a member of City Temple Assembly of God Church in Granite City. He loved fishing and hunting and was a member of the Eagle Bass Club. Michael loved and cherished his family and was very devoted to his wife, daughters and grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Michelle Renee Odom of Hillsboro, Mo., Jennifer Nicole and Mark Seagle of St. Louis, and Donna Kaye and Jason Wernsman of Granite City; four grandchildren, Randy Odom Jr., Faith Nicole Miller, Tristan Michael Brooks and Jadon Cole Brooks; three great-grandchildren, Remy Levi, Jude Levi and Laysen Anthony; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ralph and Liz Thomas of Tennessee and Steven Thomas of Mascoutah; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilynn “Denise” and Mark Townzend of Madison; mother-in-law, LaDonna Mundy of Granite City; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vicki and Ken Rayborn of Mount Carmel; brother-in-law, David Mundy of Edwardsville; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at City Temple Assembly of God Church, 4751 Maryville Road in Granite City, where visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.

Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.