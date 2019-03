Michael Kent Niemeier

Michael Kent Niemeier, 54, of Godfrey, passed away of natural causes Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Eden Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Cremation rites were accorded, as he wished.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is handling arrangements.