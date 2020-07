Michael L. Harmon

Michael L. Harmon, 60, of Bethalto, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Mass will be held immediately following, at 11:15 a.m., at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto; Father Tom Liebler will officiate. Masks will be required upon entering the church. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.