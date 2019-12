Michael Lemons

Michael Lemons, 21, of Godfrey, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, after a heroic battle with pediatric brain cancer.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, with Rev. Steve Rice and Mark Lemons officiating.