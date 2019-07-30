South Roxana - Michael John Stanfield, 58, passed away 11:28 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at his residence.

Born November 20, 1960 in Lansing, MI, he was the son of JoAnn (Siwek) Drumheller of Mason, MI and the late John William Stanfield.

He had been employed as a union painter with the Hartman-Walsh Company.

Surviving in addition to his mother are, sons, Michael Stanfield, II, David Stanfield; daughter, Ashley Stanfield; three grandchildren; brothers, David Stanfield and Bob Stanfield.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm, Monday, August 5 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Jimmy Creekpaum will officiate.