Michael Stephen Ross

Michael Stephen Ross, 70, of Mount Vernon, Ill., passed away at 5 p.m. April 30, 2019, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ill.

He was born April 23, 1949, in Clarksville, Tenn., to the late Chris Monroe Ross and Annabell (Crain) Ross. He married Twila Schertz on July 8, 1974, in Jefferson City, Mo.

In addition to his wife, Twila Schertz, Michael is survived by his daughter, Anna Ross-VanLuvender; seven grandchildren, Brandon VanMeter, Cheyanne Galvin, Floradawn Galvin, Bethella, Alexia, Rebecca, and Isabella VanLuvender; brother, Carl Maxi Ross of Buffalo, N.Y.; two sisters, Nadine and Barbara of Clarksville, Tenn.; nephews, John Misturick, Charlie Ross, Darrell Jones, Michael and David Walcczeck; and nieces, Michelle, Lisa, Cheryl, Dr. Lynn, Debbie, Paula, and Glenda.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Chris Monroe Ross and Annabell (Crain) Ross; three sisters, McGuria, Gay, Regina; and nephew, Richard.

Michael was an N.C. Machinist, Artist, and Roofer. He painted murals and paintings. Michael ran track for Granite City Senior High. He was the ninth generation from Scotland sent off on a ship labeled “The Jacobites” Pre Colonial, Virginia. Michael will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

At this time, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

