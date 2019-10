Michael Steve Tarjany

Michael Steve Tarjany, 58, of Troy, Ill., passed away at 11:44 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, with Father Kevin Laughery as celebrant. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.