Michael Youngberg

Michael Youngberg, 63, of Alton, passed away at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton, with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.