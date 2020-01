Michelle A. ReVeal

Michelle A. ReVeal, 56, of Maryville, passed away at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, at the funeral home. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.