Michelle R. Knoche-Garrett

Michelle R. Knoche-Garrett, 50, of South Roxana, passed away at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Select Medical in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Willard Meyer will officiate.