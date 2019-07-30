Alton - Mickey L. Shetley, age 79, of East Alton, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 13, 1940, in Olathe, CO, the son of Chester and Mildred (Rickman) Shetley.

He leaves behind his companion of twenty years, Mary Scott, of East Alton.

Mickey worked in the security department at Olin Corp. and retired in 2002. He enjoyed playing golf, working puzzles and watching old movies. His greatest joys were being with his grandchildren and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by two children, Michael Shetley of Wood River, and Melinda and Ryan Beuttel of Brighton; three grandchildren, Garrett Beuttel, Bram Beuttel, and Recia Beuttel; and his cousins, Berdine Meyers, Betty Cope, and Paul and Jim Shetley.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Per his wishes, he has been donated to science.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

