Mila Jane Belchik, infant daughter of Drew and Kimberlee (Schinker) Belchik, was born on May 26, 2019. She went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019, while at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at LoveJoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Daniel Ervin will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.