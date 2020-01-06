Mildred F. Bagwill

Mildred F. Bagwill (nee Solt), 92, of Godfrey, born Monday, August 1, 1927, in East St. Louis, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Morningside of Godfrey Assisted Living in Godfrey.

Mildred worked as a ward clerk for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She was a past member of Winstanley Baptist Church, Fairview Heights IL, Kappa Tau Chapter of Lamba Sigma Alpha, and Rob Morris Chapter No. 98-DES .

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Bagwill, whom she married in August 1948; parents, Arthur and Hilda (nee Weathers) Solt; son, Dennis Bagwill; brother, Arthur Solt; and sister, Hilda Nogaj.

Surviving are her son, Curtis (Sandra) Bagwill of Godfrey; grandchildren, Michael (Alexandria) Bagwill, David (Angie) Bagwill, and Kevin (Abby) Bagwill; great-grandchildren, Myranda, Savannah, Ana, Summer, Braxton, Deacon, Daisy, Brianne, and Kaylee; and great-great-granddaughter, Bella Rose.

Many thanks to all the wonderful people who loved and cared for her at Morningside Assisted Living of Godfrey. You are all so much appreciated.

Condolences may be expressed online at kurrusfh.com.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Kids with Cancer at friendsofkids.com/donate.html or at the funeral home.

Visitation was Friday, December 27, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville. Funeral services were Friday, December 27, 2019, at the funeral home, with Dr. Timothy Gibson officiating. Interment took place at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.