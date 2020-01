Mildred Jean Kirbach, 91, of Godfrey, died at 9:26 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at her home.

A prayer service will begin at 5 p.m., followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Monday, January 27, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.