Mildred L. “Millie” Clements

Mildred L. “Millie” Clements, 93, of Granite City, passed away November 27, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, and from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.